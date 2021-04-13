Watch
Wizards snap Utah's 24-game home winning streak, win 125-121

Rick Bowmer/AP
Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, center, battle for a rebound against Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors (15) and Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 13, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Bradley Beal scored 34 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 125-121.

That ended Utah’s franchise-record, 24-game home winning streak.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for the Wizards.

Daniel Gafford matched his season high with 15 points for Washington.

The Wizards swept the season series with the Jazz after shooting 52% from the field and 47% from 3-point range.

Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added a season-high 33 for Utah.

Joe Ingles chipped in 18 but the Jazz lost at home for the first time in 2021.

