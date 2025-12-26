NCAA allows Baylor to add ex-NBA draftee, a rarity in college hoops

The NCAA has long prohibited former professional athletes from playing the same sport in college, but the organization is softening its stance.

This week, Baylor announced that former Detroit Pistons draft pick James Nnaji will join the team for the second half of the season after playing professionally in Spain. His draft rights were later traded to Charlotte and then to New York.

Because he never played in an NBA regular-season game or the NBA G League — the league’s developmental circuit — the Knicks still own Nnaji’s rights. New York could theoretically use those rights as a trade asset with other NBA teams.

Nnaji also wore a Knicks jersey during the NBA Summer League.

Regardless, Baylor will finish the season with an experienced center who could help the Bears reach the NCAA Tournament later this year.

“James is a really talented young player with a ton of potential, and we’re excited to welcome him to the Baylor family,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Any time you add someone to the roster midseason, it’s going to be a process to get them acclimated and up to speed, but we know James will do everything he can to make it a seamless transition. Our immediate focus is on helping him take things step by step to ensure it’s best for both him and the team when he’s able to take the court.”

Although Nnaji is the first NBA draftee in decades to be added to a college roster, he is not the first player with professional experience to join the collegiate ranks. Earlier this year, Thierry Darlan, who previously played for the Delaware Blue Coats and NBA G League Ignite, was granted two years of eligibility by the NCAA.

Although Darlan has pro experience, his stats have not been impressive, averaging 5.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.