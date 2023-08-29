New Utah State Athletic Director looking to bring perspective, impact to Logan

LOGAN, Utah — Earlier this month, Utah State University introduced the school's first-ever female Vice President and Director of Athletics.

Diana Sabau comes to the Cache Valley from Big Ten country where she spent over two years as the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Sports Officer for the Big Ten Conference.

Before joining the Big Ten, she worked as the Senior Deputy Athletics Director at Ohio State University. When asked about her time in the Big Ten and at OSU, she gives credit to the people who helped her along the way.

"It's really about the people, I have so many people I have to thank. Who gave me the opportunity, who brought me to the table, who let me listen and learn. I think it's our responsibility in this industry to really create opportunities for others. That was really afforded to me," said Sabau.

When she saw the opportunity to lead Aggies Athletics, Sabau knew she could bring a different perspective and impact to Logan.

Speaking on being one of the very few female Athletics Directors in college sports, Sabau said, "sometimes its about being bold, its about being a changed advocate. Diversity is really important in all that we do. We are individually the comprehensive sum of our experiences and I believe I bring that the table."

Utah State begins their football season Sept. 2 at Iowa; heading back to the Big Ten where Sabau can reflect one more time on her career.