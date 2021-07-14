NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on domestic violence charge in Seattle

Richard Sherman, currently a free-agent cornerback in the NFL, is facing a charge of burglary domestic violence, according to multiple reports.

The NFL star is being held without bail at a Seattle area correctional facility.

Few other details are being made public at this time, other than the incident is being investigated as a felony case.

Although they do not name Sherman, moments after ESPN’s reporting of his arrest posted online Wednesday morning, the NFL Players Associated released a statement on Twitter.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the statement from NFLPA reads.

Sherman was on the Seattle Seahawks for seven years before spending three years with the San Francisco 49ers.