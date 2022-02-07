Watch
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas hours after playing in Pro Bowl

Steve Luciano/AP
NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) runs during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 00:32:44-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas just hours after playing in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

On Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to a hospital where a person told them they had been battered at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

Kamara was then arrested Sunday following an investigation into the alleged assault. Authorities say he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, police said. The Associated Press reports that he remained in jail Sunday night, with bail set at $5,000 and a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3204. Tips can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

This story was first published by KTNV, FOX 13's sister station in Las Vegas.

