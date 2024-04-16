Ticket prices skyrocket for what could be the last game in the Valley for the Arizona Coyotes

TEMPE, AZ — Tickets for what is expected to be the Arizona Coyotes' last game in Arizona have skyrocketed in price after rumors of the team's departure.

Rumors of the Coyotes' move to Salt Lake City seem set in stone after players were reportedly told the team was moving after this season ahead of last Friday's game in Edmonton.

On Friday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox even welcomed the team to Utah in a post on X that has since been deleted.

Tickets for what is expected to be the team's last game at Mullett Arena are now selling for more than twice their normal prices on the team's website and on resale websites. On the team's official website Tuesday, the cheapest ticket is $450 and is standing room only. On StubHub, the cheapest ticket for an actual seat is $543 after fees.