'Not feasible or welcome:' Scottsdale mayor against proposed Coyotes development

PHOENIX — The chances of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes moving to Utah received a bit of of a boost Monday after Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega says he is strongly against a proposed development that would move the team to a plot of land near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road, bordering the city.

"The prospect of a rookie developer attempting to buy Arizona State Trust Land with absolutely no infrastructure on the Phoenix side of the 101/Scottsdale Road intersection at the doorstep of Scottsdale is not feasible, or welcome," Ortega said in a lengthy statement.

The opportunity to build on the land is seen as a last ditch effort for the Coyotes to remain in Arizona before relocation is considered. Salt Lake City has long been seen as a land spot for the franchise should it be moved.

Similar to their plans in Tempe, which were voted down, Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo hopes to build an entertainment complex that would be home to the Coyotes headquarters.

The team's plan for the land includes an arena, a practice facility, a movie theater, restaurants, and housing. It's expected to include 400,000 square feet of retail space and around 500,000 square feet of office space.

The land is currently owned by the State Land Department and has been appraised at $68.5 million. It's set to go up for auction in June. That will likely be the starting bid once it goes up for auction, but it's unlikely to be anywhere close to the final bid.

Ortega says the team's proposal for an entertainment complex with shopping sits too close to Scottsdale's existing retail options. He also says there is no infrastructure on the Phoenix land and current roads in the area do not support the increase in traffic it would bring.

The Coyotes, however, say this project would cost $3 billion and generate $10 billion in "economic activity" along with 10,000 jobs for Maricopa County.

The Coyotes CEO told ABC15 last week that if the team does not win the auction for this piece of land, they would begin focusing on relocation options outside of Arizona.

The Coyotes told ABC15 the team has no comment in response to Ortega's statement.

Read Ortega's full statement below:

"Last week, the Arizona Coyotes developer team, rolled out the same fantasy renderings used in the Tempe mega arena and mixed-use site proposal, which was resoundingly defeated at the ballot box. The proposed Phoenix version, bordering Scottsdale, was presented without mention of market demand for a new entertainment venue disguised as a hockey arena, or congested highway access, or questionable arena zoning entitlement. And the glitzy proposal was portrayed as the last gasp to keep hockey in Arizona.

The prospect of a rookie developer attempting to buy Arizona State Trust Land with absolutely no infrastructure on the Phoenix side of the 101/Scottsdale Road intersection at the doorstep of Scottsdale is not feasible, or welcome.

Why? The dream Coyote retail components sit too close to the retail lions of Scottsdale. The Greater Scottsdale Airpark area commercial giants have infrastructure and access in Scottsdale. The bare Arizona State Trust Land at the edge of Phoenix has no frontage roads and water and sewer lie miles away to the west. And as a condition of sale, the 100 acres of property must develop entirely the 64th Street off ramp for access.

As Scottsdale councilman in 2000 and now as mayor, I have seen the inside dealings when the Coyotes suddenly left Scottsdale in 2002, and recently as they vacated their former home ice in Glendale in 2022. The team is struggling at Arizona State University Mullet Arena, at less than 90% capacity. And coincidentally, there is a new measure at the 2024 Arizona Legislature which would permit surcharges, an on-site sales tax to boost viability for an arena such as the Coyotes organization now proposes.

In March, Arizona State Land Department officials met in my office, and I pointed out that all Scottsdale Road improvements from the 101 north are entirely in our city. There is zero infrastructure west of Scottsdale Road. I demanded that infrastructure for the proposed site, including water and sewer, be pulled from Phoenix assets along 56th Street to the west. Scottsdale Water assets are absolutely not available.

Furthermore, I have demanded that the 64th Street - AZ Loop 101 north exit be built out to serve the area, again to the west of Scottsdale Road. At our meeting, the Arizona State Land Department agreed that these requirements will be bundled with any successful bid for the property. I also met with the mayor of Phoenix who confirmed that all utilities must be extended from 56th Street.

I admire the hockey sport, Arizona Coyotes community involvement and phenomenal youth clubs at the Scottsdale Ice Den. But I along with City of Scottsdale staff will continue to monitor any actions that occur, and negative repercussions for Scottsdale. As it stands today, the fantasy hockey project must move west, away from Scottsdale."