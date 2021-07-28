Watch
U.S. women's gymnastics team takes second to Russia

Natacha Pisarenko/AP
United States' artistic gymnastics women's team members, from left, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal in the artistic women's team the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 00:47:20-04

TOKYO (AP) — Though the history books may mark Tuesday’s victory with an asterisk due to American star Simone Biles’ early withdrawal, the Russian women's gymnastics team's dazzling performance is the result of a concerted transformation since they finished a distant second to the American team at the 2019 World Championship.

They beat the Americans by nearly 3.5 points, a significant margin in the sport.

Their victory came just a day after the Russian men also won.

The country swept the gymnastics team gold medals, among the most coveted at the summer Games.

Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum guided the U.S. to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit, at peace with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles but perhaps the sport she's redefined.

