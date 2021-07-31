Watch
Skinner gets second chance at individual medal after Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars finals

Gregory Bull/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, right, poses for pictures with teammate MyKayla Skinner, after an artistic gymnastics practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 23:06:45-04

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual final of the uneven bars and vault events, USA Gymnastics announced Friday evening.

Biles will be replaced on the vault by MyKayla Skinner, a former University of Utah gymnast.

"Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can’t wait to compete in vault finals. Doing this for us @Simone_Biles," Skinner tweeted Friday evening. "It’s go time baby!"

WATCH: Utes' Coach Whittingham addresses the importance of athletes' mental health following Biles' announcement

USA Gymnastics said Biles has not decided if she will compete in the other two individual events she's eligible for.

"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," officials said.

Biles first announced earlier this week that she would be dropping out of the gymnastics team competition, citing a need to focus on her mental health.

On Friday, the gymnast said she was still suffering with "the twisties” and "literally can not tell up from down."

