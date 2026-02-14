Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Patti Edwards, wife of BYU coach LaVell Edwards, dead at 93

PROVO, Utah — Patti Edwards, wife of hall of fame BYU football coach LaVell Edwards, passed away at the age of 93, the BYU athletics department announced Saturday

The university announced her passing through a dedicated tribute article on the BYU Cougars website. Her death comes nearly ten years after the death of LaVell Edwards.

Deemed the "First Lady of BYU Football," Edwards helped found the American Football Coaches' Wives association, an organization that provides support to wives of American Football coaches.

Originally from Big Piney, Wyoming, she met LaVell while he was playing for Utah State University, marrying him in 1952.

She is survived by three children and 14 grandchildren.

