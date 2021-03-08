Quin Snyder, Rudy Gobert and Team LeBron run away with All-Star Game, 170-150

ATLANTA — It’s not victory in the 2021 All-Star Game that Quin Snyder and Rudy Gobert have been working toward — they have bigger goals in mind — but it still felt pretty sweet regardless.

“When we look at where we started seven years ago when he got here, if somebody would have told us that we’re going to be both in the same All-Star team seven years later, we would have said that we have a long way to go,” Gobert said.

It’s not clear if that nonexistent Nostradamus would have foreseen the exact details of the game itself, but here they are regardless:

Snyder, Gobert and Team LeBron pulled away with a 170-150 victory over Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Team Durant. James’s group won every quarter of the night, overwhelming Durant’s squad that was a little short-handed, playing without Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols), Devin Booker (a knee sprain), and Durant (hamstring) himself.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.