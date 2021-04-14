Ralph Lauren unveils crisp white Team USA Olympic uniforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic outfitter Ralph Lauren has unveiled a bright graphic look in Team USA uniforms for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

The uniforms to be worn by more than 600 American athletes and those competing in the Paralympics include a lightweight jacket made in part of recycled plastic bottles.

The white drawstring jacket includes a navy collar and hood, along with striped red, white, and blue cuffs.

It will be worn with slim stretch white denim pants made of U.S.-grown cotton.

All had been ready to go when the Games were postponed last summer due to the pandemic.

According to The Associated Press, the Olympics are slated to open July 23 and end Aug. 8.

The AP reported that uniforms for the opening ceremony will be unveiled in July.

Lauren has been outfitting Team USA since 2008, The AP reported.