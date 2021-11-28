Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC in stoppage time to advance in MLS playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A goal from Bobby Wood in stoppage time gave Real Salt Lake the victory over Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer's Western Conference semifinals Sunday afternoon.

Coming off a first-round victory on penalty kicks at Seattle, Real Salt Lake now advances to face the Portland Timbers in the conference final. Portland also won the road, topping Colorado 1-0 on a 90-minute score Thursday.

Sporting K.C. opened the scoring on Johnny Russell's penalty kick in the 24th minute. Russell converted after Aaron Herrera fouled Gadi Kinda in the penalty area.

Anderson Julio tied it in the 72nd, leaping to head a pass from Andrew Brody into the lower left corner. Wood then directed Justin Meram's crossing pass low into the right corner in the 90th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead.

Three of the four players involved in Real Salt Lake's two goals were second-half substitutes. Meram and Julio came on in the 57th minute, and Wood took over for Rubio Rubin in the 72nd minute.

Real Salt Lake lost all three regular-season meetings with Portland, allowing 12 goals.