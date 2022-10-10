Real Salt Lake heading to playoffs after win against Portland Timbers

SANDY, Utah — Sunday was an exciting day for Real Salt Lake fans at America First Field as they watched RSL beat the Portland Timbers 3-1.

“I’ve been to quite a few RSL games and this one’s different,” said Jackson Hill. “Destiny’s in our hands.”

It was a make-it or break-it game: if RSL had lost, their season would have been done for good. Fortunately, the team secured the final spot in the playoffs and will move on to play Austin FC next Sunday.

“Right from the get-go, the crowd was into it, the boys were buzzing and everybody was going crazy,” said Nolan Carpenter. “After that first goal, the stadium erupted and we didn’t look back since.”