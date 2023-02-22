Real Salt Lake prepares for 2023 season

SANDY, Utah — It's game week for Real Salt Lake.

After putting in six weeks of preseason work, this team is ready for the season opener this Saturday at Vancouver.

"I think there is a little bit of excitement floating around the locker room," said RSL defender Andrew Brody. "We're just ready to get this campaign underway and show everything that we've been working on in this preseason. The guys have put in a ton of work, and I think we are just ready to play a meaningful game."

It will be great to see Damir Kreilach back on the field. After scoring 16 goals in 2021, the RSL captain missed most of last season after he underwent back surgery.

"Finally, so happy to be back with the team, to do the sessions, and at the end of the day to be ready for the season," said Kreilach.

"It's so good to have him back in the groove," said Brody. "He brings so much positivity and quality on the ball. We know we can look for him whenever he is in the box and he's going to be a threat."

RSL returns plenty of talent, but they also added someone they hope will be a difference-maker in the attack, after bringing in 20-year-old Colombian Andres Gomez. RSL paid a club-record $3.1 million transfer fee to get him.

"I think once he gets in his groove, he's going to be a really exciting player to watch," said Brody. "Just from the couple of moments that I've seen him in games he looks sharp, he looks creative, and he wants to run at players, which is exciting.