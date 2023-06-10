Real Salt Lake welcomes Colombian striker Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake has acquired 28-year-old FW Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango via permanent transfer from Mexican side C.F. Pachuca (Liga MX) on a three-year deal, with an option to extend for the 2026 MLS season.

Pending receipt of P-1 work visa and International Transfer Certificate, as well as the opening of Major League Soccer’s secondary window on July 5, Arango will be added to head coach Pablo Mastroeni’s 2023 RSL roster as a designated player, eligible to appear for the Claret-and-Cobalt at America First Field on Sat., July 8 against Orlando City FC.

Over the span of his MLS career before joining Liga MX side Pachuca in January, Arango established himself as one of the league's most prolific strikers and most dominating players. Across all competitions, Arango scored 35 goals in only 58 appearances for LAFC, establishing himself as a lethal finisher and perennial MVP candidate.

At halftime Saturday at America First Field, Arango and his family will be introduced to the anticipated 20,000+ in Sandy, as RSL will present the Colombian international with his customary No. 9 jersey, now in both Claret/Cobalt and Beehive Gold. To celebrate the occasion, the RSL Team Store will provide special customization pricing for Arango RSL kits on site on Saturday.

Arango’s signing marks the 15th player arrival to Real Salt Lake since the middle of last May, with the upcoming Major League Soccer secondary transfer window opening up in early July.

Arango arrives at RSL as the sides’ third occupant of the “Designated Player” roster designation – joining both Venezuelan winger Jefferson Savarino and Captain Damir Kreilach – while leaving the Utah side with various mechanisms yet to be potentially used this summer for continued 2023 roster construction, ahead of July’s inaugural Leagues Cup and RSL’s August participation in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final four.