Real Salt Lake will allow up to 10K fans to attend games at start of season

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake has worked with Major League Soccer and the Utah Department of Health to develop a safety plan for allowing fans to attend home games in the upcoming season.

Based on recommendations from MLS and UDOH, the club will allow up to 10,000 fans to attend games at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy at the start of the 2021-22 season.

"We understand the vital role that fans play in creating home field advantage. Your support of the club over the past year cannot be overstated. We are looking forward to providing a safe environment to welcome you back to the stadium this season," a news release from RSL says.

Groups of fans will be separated into "pods" to maintain social distancing and minimize contact between different parties.

In addition to enhanced cleaning and sanitization at the stadium, the club will implement the following protocols:

Fans must wear masks while in the stadium, except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas where fans will maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other parties

Approved areas to consume concessions will be the AFCU Pavilion, East Plaza, and specific spaces marked off on the main concourse

Fans will not be permitted to eat or drink in their seats to start the season

Clear Bag Policy will be enforced (no bags are strongly suggested)

Bags must be no larger than 14” x 14” x 6” Fans, on entry to the stadium, must confirm that they are not subject to isolation or quarantine and are not experiencing symptoms

Based on your seat location, you will receive a designated entry gate and entry time to minimize congestion entering the stadium

All tickets will be delivered digitally through the AXS Mobile ID app

Real Salt Lake's home opener is scheduled for May 1 at noon. Click here to visit their website.