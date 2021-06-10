Watch
Rudy Gobert earns third NBA Defensive Player of the Year award

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends against Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) in the second half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rudy Gobert, Chuma Okeke
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jun 09, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA announced Wednesday that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named the Kia NBA defensive player of the year, marking the third time he's won the award.

Gobert led the league among qualified players in defensive rating, defensive win shares and defensive rebounds and was second in blocks per game during the 2020-21 season. He also led the NBA in +/- and total rebounds.

On the offensive side, he led the NBA in field goal percentage, dunks and was second in screen assists per game.

Gobert joins Dwight Howard, Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only NBA players to earn the award three or more times.

With this year's win, Gobert passed the late Mark Eaton for the most Defensive Player of the Year honors in Jazz History. Eaton won the award in 1985 and 1989.

Other finalists for the award were Philadelphia's Ben Simmons and Golden State's Draymond Green.

Gobert received 84 first-place votes and earned 464 points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

