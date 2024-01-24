Ryan Smith group makes power play for Utah NHL franchise

SALT LAKE CITY — The group led by Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith have taken another step towards bringing an NHL team to the Beehive State by submitting a formal request with the league.

In its request, the Smith Entertainment Group wants the NHL to initiate an expansion process to bring a team to Utah, which could be accommodated immediately by using the Delta Center as an interim home arena.

“SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” said Ryan Smith. “We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis.”

The NHL Board of Governors is responsible for considering the bid and should Utah be granted a team, it would join the Utah Jazz in the Delta Center, "on a temporary basis or begin play in the next several years upon the completion of a new, state-of-the-art hockey arena," leaders with SEG explained.

The location for a potential new arena was not disclosed.

As Utah prepares to potentially host the Winter Olympics in 2034, SEG said it believes Utah will make the perfect home for an NHL team.

“All eyes are on Utah for the recent and rapid evolution of our sports landscape, especially with the Utah Royals back this spring and Salt Lake City’s Olympic bid underway. There is so much momentum happening at the state level around global sports and sports infrastructure,” Ryan Smith said. “While Delta Center is ready to serve as an interim solution for an NHL team, Utah will need a new arena designed for professional and Olympic hockey.”

Fraser Bullock, CEO of the SLC-UT Committee for the Games agreed that bringing a new hockey arena to Utah ahead of the Olympics, "could not come at a better time."

"Bringing professional hockey to Utah will further help cement Utah’s place as a premier destination for winter sports," a statement reads in part. "The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games is excited to work with SEG on the Olympics and what that will mean for sports and entertainment in Utah long term.”

In 2023, Smith said plans were "in motion" to bring a team to Utah, but talks first began in 2022 between the NHL and Utah.

Utah is already home to the Grizzlies, the East Coast Hocket League affiliate of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the Delta Center has hosted five NHL games since 2018 as part of the LA Kings "Frozen Fury" preseason.