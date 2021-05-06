Salt Lake Bees to face Reno Aces Thursday for first game in 612 days

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees will open its 2021 season with a game against the Reno Aces Thursday evening.

The capacity at Smith's Ballpark will be limited to 3,200 fans for the first month of the season.

The organization will require the use of masks for all guests age two or older unless actively eating or drinking.

Other COVID-19 safety precautions will include digital ticketing, contactless payment and mobile ordering for concessions, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium.

Tickets will be sold in socially distanced groups of two, four or six seats.

Thursday's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 and it will be the first Bees game since September 2, 2019.