Shulga leads Utah State past Boise State 72-62 in MWC semis; Aggies face San Diego State in finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Shulga had 19 points in Utah State's 72-62 win against Boise State on Saturday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.

USU, the tournament's No. 3 seed, will face top-seeded San Diego State in Saturday's championship game at 4 p.m. (MST).

Shulga added five assists for the Aggies (24-7). Steven Ashworth scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 13 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. R.J. Eytle-Rock shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Marcus Shaver Jr. led the way for the Broncos (23-8) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Boise State also got 14 points from Naje Smith. In addition, Tyson Degenhart finished with 13 points.

Sean Bairstow scored nine points in the first half and Utah State went into the break trailing 36-28. Utah State turned a three-point second-half advantage into a 12-point lead with a 12-3 run to make it 68-56 with 1:06 remaining in the half. Shulga scored 14 second-half points in the win.