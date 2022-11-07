Triathlete Skye Moench represents Utah on national stage during Ironman Championships

SALT LAKE CITY — Skye Moench is one of the top-rated triathletes in the world, ranked 9th overall.

Her success in the Ironman competitions is credited to her work ethic that started when she was young. She ran cross-country in high school and worked two jobs to pay her way through college, all while building a love for triathlons.

When Moench began to train and compete in Ironman triathlons, she continued to work as a part-time accountant to cover her costs as a triathlete. She got her professional license in 2016, but didn't earn a profit as a pro until 2019. She was able to earn a living in 2020-2021.

"The sport is evolving and I'm part of it right now, and I want to keep being a part of it," Moench said.

She was planning to make her Ironman World Championship debut in 2019, but less than a month before the race, she was injured in a serious bike accident. She shattered her elbow, broke her collarbone, and blew out a bone in her thumb.

Moench's comeback to the sport was very rewarding. From brushing her teeth to combing her hair, every step along the recovery process was something to celebrate.

Her return to the Ironman Championships took place in her home state of Utah after the race was moved from Kona, Hawaii to St. George in May of 2022. She finished fourth at her first championship appearance.

In October 2022, Moench finally competed in Kona at the Ironman World Championships, finishing ninth.

"When I started, my goal was 'I want to get to Kona,' and then it was 'I want to be top 10 at Kona,' and I've achieved that. Now I want to be top five at Kona, I want to be fighting for the podium at Kona," she said. "I hope at the very least, I can inspire other people to chase their dreams and do things that feel impossible — don't let anyone stop you."

Moench plans to race in Arizona in a couple of weeks to qualify for Kona 2023.