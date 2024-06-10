Skyridge soccer player gets called up to Brazil National Team

LEHI, Utah — Graduating from Skyridge High School early as a junior, 16-year-old Kalena Bellini has her mind set on playing soccer. She's committed to play at the University of Central Florida but got a phone call in February 2024 that she didn't necessarily see coming.

"My mom first got the call, then she called me and said, 'You just got called up to the National Team,'" said Bellini.

After three weeks of training, she earned another call-up and the 17U Brazil National team competed in the South American Tournament, where they qualified for the World Cup.

"How is this all happening, I look in my room, I have my jersey hung up, the medal that I have and it's insane," said Bellini, "I look back at the pictures almost every single day, just what I've been going through these past few months."

Speaking both English and Portuguese, she takes pride in her family and culture.

"Saying I'm actually Brazilian and speaking the language and living the culture, that's definitely the dream," Bellini said, "it's not even playing the sport, it's seeing how Brazil actually is and even now my parents only speak to me in Portuguese. I wouldn't be able to handle what I'm handling over there if it wasn't for them speaking to me every single day."

"This is all for [my family]," she added.

There are two more call-ups before the World Cup roster is finalized, but Bellini is just grateful to be along for the ride.

"Even knowing that I made this last camp, being a brand-new girl, it's amazing," Bellini said. "I feel like I still have a chance in this. It's my life now and I don't know what I'd do without it."