Snow College falls short in NJCAA football championship game

The Snow College Badgers were just two points shy of winning the junior college national football championship on Saturday.

Snow, ranked #2, faced #1 seed Hutchinson Community College in the final game after going 8-0 in the spring 2021 season, which was postponed from fall 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Dragons beat the Badgers 29-27 in a back-and-forth scoring battle.

Snow scored right out of the chute with a touchdown pass from Sky View product Garrison Beach to Deuce Roberson.

The Badgers struck pylon on their 2nd possession as well with a 69-yard connection from Beach to Tejhuan Palmer.

It was 14-10 at the half, then they drew a tough break to start the 2nd as Beach was injured and did not return.

Mekhi Kimble's 11-yard diagonal touchdown run boosted their lead up to 21-10, but Hutchinson came back in the 4th quarter to take a 29-21 lead.

Badgers backup QB Gabe Sweeten then ran for a TD, cutting the lead to 29-27. They then had an opportunity to tie it up with a two-point conversion, but they couldn't convert.

Snow had one last chance to score a touchdown, but Sweeten's pass was picked off.

The Badgers missed all three of their field goal attempts in the game.

It was a tough loss for Snow, which would have won their first title since 1985 if it had gone differently.