Snow College falls short in NJCAA football championship game

The Snow College Badgers were just two points shy of winning the junior college national football championship on Saturday.
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 05, 2021
Snow, ranked #2, faced #1 seed Hutchinson Community College in the final game after going 8-0 in the spring 2021 season, which was postponed from fall 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Dragons beat the Badgers 29-27 in a back-and-forth scoring battle.

Snow scored right out of the chute with a touchdown pass from Sky View product Garrison Beach to Deuce Roberson.

The Badgers struck pylon on their 2nd possession as well with a 69-yard connection from Beach to Tejhuan Palmer.

It was 14-10 at the half, then they drew a tough break to start the 2nd as Beach was injured and did not return.

Mekhi Kimble's 11-yard diagonal touchdown run boosted their lead up to 21-10, but Hutchinson came back in the 4th quarter to take a 29-21 lead.

Badgers backup QB Gabe Sweeten then ran for a TD, cutting the lead to 29-27. They then had an opportunity to tie it up with a two-point conversion, but they couldn't convert.

Snow had one last chance to score a touchdown, but Sweeten's pass was picked off.

The Badgers missed all three of their field goal attempts in the game.

It was a tough loss for Snow, which would have won their first title since 1985 if it had gone differently.

