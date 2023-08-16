Special Olympics golfers shine at Utah Open

PROVO, Utah — It's Utah Open week at Riverside Country Club in Provo, and once again, it started with the Short Game Challenge with Special Olympics golfers teamed up with local celebrities.

"I think golf is a really fun challenge for the Special Olympics," said Special Olympics golfer Weston Taylor.

Taylor started playing golf just two years ago, and it's now one of his favorite things to do.

"I like to make friendships at the Special Olympics and have fun," he said.

The Utah Section PGA and the Special Olympics first teamed up in 1991, and the partnership is stronger than ever.

"The Special Olympics golf started in Utah, so it's something we are very proud of," said Devin Dehlin, the executive director of the Utah Section PGA.

The winner of the Utah Open will earn $20,000, but the Special Olympics will get the biggest check this week.

"It's kind of funny — Scott Weaver, the CEO from the Special Olympics, said he feels bad because the check we give him is bigger than the check we give the champion," said Dehlin. "But that's what it's all about, the charity first. We give them a check for $50,000."

That money will benefit many Special Olympics athletes.