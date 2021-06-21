Supreme Court rules with college athletes seeking more compensation from NCAA

On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of former NCAA athletes who claimed the organization violated anti-trust laws by limiting education-based compensation.

The Supreme Court's ruling on Monday orders the NCAA to remove the limits by which members schools can offer education-related expenses to college athletes.

Under current NCAA rules, student-athletes cannot be paid, and scholarship funds offered to students are capped at the cost of attending the school.

Monday's ruling will allow schools the ability to offer students further education-related expenses, like computers, graduate scholarships, tutoring and internships, according to the Associated Press.

While Monday's ruling keeps amateurism in college sports in place, justices sent a sharp message to the organization in their unanimous ruling.

"Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different," the ruling reads. "The NCAA is not above the law."

