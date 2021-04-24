The 'Coffee Breakers' of Utah: Bringing the trading card industry to SLC

"This is a Utah card shop," said Jimmy Rex, a Cards and Coffee SLC co-owner and real estate expert.

Jared Bringhurst, one of the other owners of the uniquely designed card shop adds: "You can walk in, not knowing anything at all, and we will walk you through the process," he says, "everybody can come in and find what they want."

The trading card industry is booming, and Cards and Coffee SLC is bringing the nostalgia to downtown Salt Lake City. The choices range from free cards to a pack, to vintage, rare and even a $100,000 Kobe Bryant. From Pokémon to Dragon Ball Z to Donovan Mitchell cards, if you want it they'll have it, and if not, Bringhurst says, "we have connections to source cards, we will be the people to go and find it for you."

Owners Jared Bringhurst, Jimmy Rex, Kevin Trost, Jesse Christiansen, and Emma-Lee Blotter wanted to bring more than just a card shop to Salt Lake City, they wanted to bring an environment that everyone wanted to be a part of. Emma-Lee Blotter created an LA-chic interior design, while honoring Utah through the art on the wall by Gregory Stiff.

Cards and Coffee SLC is directly across from Pioneer Park and open Monday-Friday 10AM-7PM and Saturday 10AM-5PM.

Whether you're looking to buy, sell, trade, or just feel the nostalgia, Cards and Coffee SLC wants you join "The Coffee Breakers."