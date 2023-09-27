Timpview runner makes history in race to No. 1 in the country

PROVO, Utah — Jane Hedengren has already made a name for herself on the national running stage after winning national races on the track and in cross country.

On Sept. 16, the Timpview High School junior ran the fastest three-mile ever by a high school girls cross country runner in U.S. history in 15:32.

"Fastest time in the U.S. for a high school girl," said Hedengren. "It's really cool, but I think there's just so much more behind that time and just the story, and those girls that pushing me right there beside me, and how awesome they are, and how we get to empower each other every single day."

Depending on which running site you look at, Hedengren is ranked number one or two in the country after that record-setting race.

"It was just affirming in the way that I know I've been working hard," she said. "It's just exciting going forward. I'm just getting full of belief in myself in that I can do hard things, and I can work hard for myself, and just really be able to pull it through, and race against these top, high-level athletes. I'm very grateful to have them beside me."

Hedengren has plenty of talent, but she's worked very hard to get to the top, and she has no plans on slowing down. She has the drive to be the best she can be.

"That's something that I do for myself," said Hedengren. "It's really cool because I'm at this point of my life where I have these really cool opportunities, and the opportunity to work hard for myself.

"I'm surrounded by such great people, and I think it's just a reflection of who I am, and how they've impacted me, and the good that they've been for me. I've just fallen in love with the process of setting goals, and just seeing what I'm capable of."

Hedengren will defend her 5A state cross country title next month, but her main goal is to qualify and run well in the Nike Cross Nationals in December.