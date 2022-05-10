Watch
Tom Brady to join FOX Sports once playing career is over

Brady says he was 'excited' but still had 'unfinished business' with the Bucs
Elise Amendola/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as a commentator when he finally decides to call it a career.

Once Brady decides to hang up his cleats for the final time, he will join FOX Sports as a lead analyst for the premier game of the NFL weekend and will broadcast alongside Kevin Burkhardt, according to FOX News.

FOX Co. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement on a FOX earnings call Tuesday morning, calling it a long-term commitment.

"It will be a stellar and exciting television career," Murdoch said, "but that’s up to him to make that choice when he sees fit."

The Burkhardt and Brady team will be the likely replacement for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left for ESPN during the offseason.

