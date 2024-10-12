UNLV scores 27 2nd-quarter points, beats Utah State 50-34

LOGAN, Utah — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three first-half touchdown passes, Kylin James ran for three TDs and UNLV erupted for 27 second-quarter points Friday night as the Runnin' Rebels beat Utah State 50-34.

UNLV (5-1, 2-0 Mountian West) made its first-ever AP appearance at No. 25 last week before a 44-41 overtime loss to Syracuse at home. The Runnin' Rebels bounced back with a dominant first half against Utah State, racking up 367 total yards a setting a program record against FBS opponents for points in a half as they took a 41-7 lead into halftime.

Utah State (1-5, 0-2) has lost five games in row, the program's longest single-season skid since it lost five straight to close the 2016 campaign.

James finished with 101 yards rushing on 11 carries. Ricky White III caught seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns and Jai'Den Thomas had 17 carries for 139 yards rushing and a TD for UNLV.

Jacob de Jesus caught a short pass from Williams and raced for a 38-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. James followed with a 33-yard run and then, after an incomplete pass, scored on a run from the 5 to give UNLV a 7-0 with 13:50 left in the first quarter and the Runnin' Rebels led the rest of the way.

Williams scrambled for a 3-yard gain on a fourth-and-1 from the Utah State 40 and then hit Ricky White III on three consecutive plays for gains of 14, 5 and 18 yards, the last of which gave UNLV a 14-0 lead about 8 minutes later.

Utah State answered with an 11-play, 79-yard drive that culminated when Rahsul Faison scored on a 20-yard run that made it 14-7 going into the second quarter.

Caden Chittenden kicked a 33-yard field goal with 13:35 left in the first half to give UNLV a 10-point lead.

On the next play from scrimmage, Aggies quarterback Spencer Petras ran for a 12-yard gain before Charles Correa forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Jackson Woodard at the 37 and four plays later Williams threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Casey Cain before Woodard picked off a pass and James followed with a 22-yard touchdown run to make it 31-7 with 9:24 remaining in the first half.

Chittenden, a Las Vegas native, added a 49-yard field goal late in the first half — set up when Jett Elad intercepted a pass — and his 13 made field goals this season are a program freshman record.

White caught a 31-yard TD pass with 1:53 to go in the second quarter that gave the Rebels a 34-point halftime lead.

Petras was 35-of-48 passing for 358 yards and three touchdown.

