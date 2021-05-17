Utah boy fighting cancer needs your help breaking virtual high-five record

SALT LAKE CITY — 5 for The Fight is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that encourages everyone to donate $5 in the fight against cancer.

The organization is teaming up with 8-year old cancer fighter Steele McKinney from Sandy, Utah, in pursuit of breaking a new world record for the longest chain of virtual high-fives.

For every virtual high-five submitted at 5forthefight.org, Qualtrics founder and Utah Jazz majority owner, Ryan Smith and Ashley Smith will donate $5 to cancer research.

According to Steele, the record is 5,069, with a goal to get to 5,070.

