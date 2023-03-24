Utah falls short of Elite 8 in LSU loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The season ended a few games early for the University of Utah women's basketball team, as the Utes fell 66-63 to LSU in Friday's Sweet 16 match-up in the Greenville 2 Regional.

Jenna Johnson had a chance to give the Utes the lead with under five seconds left, but missed two free throws. LSU went on to score two more points to secure the win.

Gianna Kneepkens led all Utes scorers with 20 points and Alissa Pili added 14 points and 5 rebounds, but couldn't withstand a fourth quarter comeback by the Tigers, falling short of advancing to Utah's second-ever trip to the Elite 8.

Utah finishes with a 27-4 record, while LSU now faces ninth-seed University of Miami on Sunday with a trip to Dallas for the Final Four on the line.