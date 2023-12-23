Utah football team runs holiday food drive ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On the day before facing Northwestern in the 32nd annual Las Vegas Bowl, Utah football players used a food drive to help locals in need over the holidays. In the rain, the Utes loaded up cars with meals to feed 50 families that consist of over 2,000 people.

The food drive was put on by local charity The Just One Project thanks to a $25,000 donation from Las Vegas slot machine company Aristocrat Gaming, a sponsor of the bowl game.

"It's putting smiles on people's faces," Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna said. "Everyone goes through rough times and you never know what someone's going through... We're just happy to be here and help people out for the holidays."

"These guys are very blessed to play the game of football," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. "They have so much to be grateful for, so to be able to give back and help other people in need, it's something that we take very seriously and do every chance we get."

While the Northwestern football team was supposed to participate, the Wildcats were unable to attend. The Utes offered to do double the work, occupying both sides of the donation event.

Having played in the Las Vegas Bowl multiple times before, the Utah football program wanted to spread joy in the holidays, even if it meant braving inclement weather.

​"God loves us, and we have to show that love with everyone else," Tafuna said. "It's funny you mention the game is tomorrow, this is just a little pregame warm-up."

Utah and Northwestern kick off in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.