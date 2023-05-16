Utah Football Women's Clinic returns after 15-year hiatus

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Football hosted its first Women's Clinic in 15 years and the turnout did not disappoint. More than 70 women signed up for a day in the life of a Utes football player.

It started with homemade tacos in the team cafeteria, then moved on to the team room where offensive and defensive coaches from the Utah staff broke down game film. Shortly after that came a players' panel where fans were encouraged to ask anything they wanted to know more about.

The team room portion of the clinic ended with a panel of women who work within the Utah football program. From the director of football nutrition to the director of player development, women are an important part of the Utah football family.

"It was a really special event. It hit the heart. To bring all these amazing women out here, teach them what Utah football is all about and let them know that we love them," said Rachel Moffitt, the assistant to Head Coach Kyle Whittingham.

Following the film breakdown, the women were split into groups and got a football facility tour. They walked out of the weight room and straight into the Utes' indoor practice facility to begin drills. That's where the players were waiting, but this time as the coaches.

"The energy that they brought, the number of people that came out, built our love for the fan base even more," defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa said.

From ladder drills to relay races where they learned how to protect the football, and even linebacker drills tackling O-rings, the women got to experience what makes Utah the successful football program that it is.

"I am a Utah alumni. Just being here for one day I'm like, 'I'm family,' and even though I was that before, today just brought that all together," said Ute fan Kelsie Casson.

The Utah football program plans to continue the Women's Clinic for years to come.