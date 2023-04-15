Utah girl playing in MLB Trailblazer Series

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — USA Baseball and Major League Baseball launched a new baseball tournament for girls, built around Jackie Robinson Day. The "Trailblazer Series" provides playing, development and educational opportunities for girls who play baseball.

11-year-old Addison Mauger from Taylorsville flew to Florida this weekend to be a part of the Trailblazer Series. The camp ranges from 11- to 13-year-olds.

Addison, who's on the younger end, said: "I'm going to own it. Show those 13-year-olds what's up."

While in Florida, Addison told FOX 13 News that she has been hanging out Jackie Robinson's granddaughter.

She hit 21 home runs last season and her gold-level boy teammates can attest to her skills.

"I think it's cool to have a girl on the team. Her hitting is phenomenal," said Cooper Reynolds, Addison's teammate.

"She hits bombs," said Kai Brown, another teammate from her boys' team, the Over Jordan Grey Crows.

Head Coach Eliza Schofield and Assistant Coach Carter Schofield said they joke all the time that Team USA is going to take her from the team soon.

"She's going to be amazing. I know she will play college ball," Eliza said.

"She hits a ball better than most boys in the state. I've never seen a player like her," Carter added.

Addison shared that she is grateful to have the support from her boy teammates. She said it allows her to be herself.

When asked if she could give young girls who want to pursue baseball, she said: "Always do your best. Don't rely on raw talent — you have to put in work."

This is the first time Addison has been eligible to play in the MLB Trailblazer Series and she plans to go back every year that they'll have her.