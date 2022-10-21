Watch Now
Utah Grizzlies drop the puck on new season

Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 12:49:03-04

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Utah Grizzlies are set to drop the puck on the 2022-2023 season.

The team will play its season-opening game Friday (10/21) against the Rapid City Rush.

The puck drops at 7:00 PM at the Maverik Center.

Coming off a division championship and appearance in the conference finals, the Grizzlies are hoping to take the next step this season.

“I think it's just excitement,” said second-year head coach Ryan Kinasewich when asked about the feeling heading into this season. “These guys had a long playoff run last year and every one of our guys said they can’t wait to get back at it. It's a long summer for these guys. Some of them work. But they are chomping at the bit.”

Friday night’s game is the first in a long season, but coming off a successful campaign, players are thrilled summer is finally over.

“So is the summer though,” said Grizzlies forward Johnny Walker when asked about preparing for a long season. “So, when the summer is over you are ready to play some hockey.”

Tickets for the Grizzlies can be purchased here: Utah Grizzlies Hockey

