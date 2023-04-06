Utah gymnast Jaedyn Rucker vaults Red Rocks into title run

SALT LAKE CITY — The second-ranked Utah gymnastics team is getting set to compete in its 47th straight national championship next week in Texas.

Defending national vault champion Jaedyn Rucker played a big role in the team winning the Los Angeles Regional with two perfect 10s in her two vaults.

"It's insane," said Rucker. "I don't think I'll ever get over scoring a 10. It's just so satisfying to me. I've worked my whole life to do it, so when I actually see the 10 on the board it's like insane. I just feel so blessed that I'm able to do it.

You can tell Rucker nailed her run just by seeing the reaction on her face when she stuck the landing.

Just pure joy.

"I think my face says it it all," said Rucker. "All of the work pays off in that one moment, and it's just everything that I ever wanted to feel in that moment, so I think my reaction really shows how it feels on the inside as well."

Jaedyn now has three perfect 10s this season on the vault, tying the school record.

"I definitely came here to break records and create my own legacy, but I also came here to help my team to where they want to be," said Rucker. "Wanted to win a national championship with my team is what I came here to do."