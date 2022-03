SALT LAKE CITY — One year ago, the Utah Jazz were demolishing their Western Conference opponents on their way to a league-best 52-20 record.

Fast forward to 2022: The Jazz are 4th in the Western Conference, and the top playoff seed is out of reach.

But does that really matter? In the video above, FOX 13 Sports Director Jeff Rhineer breaks down Utah's playoff picture.

The post-season begins April 16.