Utah Jazz Dancers rehearse on new court ahead of season opener

SALT LAKE CITY — With less than 24 hours until the Utah Jazz season opener, the Utah Jazz Dancers stepped onto the new court for the first time Tuesday evening.

“Purple’s back, baby," said Ashley Kelson, the director of the Jazz Dancers. "We're excited.”

This year's team consists of 26 dancers, male and female.

“When we all come together, we kind of celebrate all of our different backgrounds," said team captain Jace Raymond. “Obviously, we're a team of great dancers, but I think that people don't realize that we're just a team of great people too.”

With big smiles and high spirits, they make it look effortless. These dancers work hard though, said Kelson.

“People don't realize that these dancers are learning upwards towards 40 to 50 routines in a season," she said.

The team is excited for both the new players and the new colors, and to be able to bring energy and excitement to Jazz games again.

“It's always nice to be a part of change because that's what people remember, is the change," , said Jamison Allen. "I love performing every night, even though they're not necessarily here for us. It's so nice to be able to put on the show for people and just to be able to get to dance.”