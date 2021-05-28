Utah Jazz fans removed, banned from future games for heckling family of Ja Morant

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah Jazz fans were removed from Wednesday night's game two against the Memphis Grizzlies for heckling the family of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

The Jazz released a statement about the incident on Thursday:

The Utah Jazz have zero tolerance for offensive or disruptive behavior. An incident occurred last night involving a verbal altercation during Game 2. Arena security staff intervened, and the investigation resulted in the removal and banning of three Jazz fans indefinitely. We apologize to all who were impacted by this unfortunate incident and condemn unacceptable fan behavior. The Utah Jazz are committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment.

Morant's father, Tee Morant, told ESPN that the fans made vulgar and racist comments to both parents.

The Grizzlies guard took to twitter to show his support in the banning of the fans. He wrote in part, "my family should be able cheer for me & my teammates without getting inappropriate s*** said to them."