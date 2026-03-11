Kaprizov, Boldy score as Wild blank Mammoth 5-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his 37th goal of the season, Matt Boldy notched his 36th, and Filip Gustavsson earned his fourth shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Utah Mammoth 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Bobby Brink scored his first goal since the Wild acquired him from the Flyers on Friday. Brink, a Minnesota native, put his new team up 3-0 early in the third period.

Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman also scored in the third.

Gustavsson stopped all 25 shots he faced. Utah's Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves in the loss.

Quinn Hughes extended his point streak with an assist, giving him one goal and five assists in his last five games.

The Mammoth thought they had the first goal after Kailer Yamamoto found the back of the net. It was waved off for goalie interference after Barrett Hayton's stick hit Gustavsson in the helmet.

After failing to score on a 5-on3, Kaprizov shot wide of the net, which bounced off the end boards. While falling forward, he fired from one knee to put the Wild up 1-0 with 5:50 remaining in the opening period.

Up next

Mammoth: Host Chicago on Thursday.

Wild: Host Philadelphia on Thursday.