Nick Schmaltz has hat trick in 5-point game, Mammoth beat Canucks 6-2

Melissa Majchrzak/AP
Utah Mammoth center Nick Schmaltz (8) moves the puck against Vancouver Canucks left wing Drew O'Connor (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had his second hat trick of the season and added two assists for a five-point game in the Utah Mammoth's 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Schmaltz had his third career NHL hat trick to push his season goals total to 22, one shy of his career high set with Arizona in 2021-22.

JJ Peterka scored his 20th of the season, John Marino had a goal and two assists and Mikhail Sergachev also scored to help Utah end a two-game losing streak. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Schmaltz scored twice in the first as Utah took a 2-1 lead. In the second, Sergachev connected on a power play and Marino and Peterka pushed the advantage to 5-1. Schmaltz completed the hat trick with 7:38 left in the third, scoring off a feed from Clayton Keller on a break.

Liam Ohgren and Teddy Blueger scored for Vancouver. Kevin Lankinen stopped 14 shots.

Vancouver has only two victories in its last 18 games — both on an eight-game homestand that ended Saturday night with a 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto.

Up next

Canucks: At Vegas on Wednesday night in their final game before the Olympic break.

Mammoth: Host Detroit on Wednesday night in their final game before the Olympic break.

