Utah Red Rocks gymnast Amelie Morgan gunning for Paris 2024 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah gymnast Amelie Morgan has already made her country proud. Representing Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she and her team won the country's first team medal in 93 years.

"To make it to the Olympics was just so surreal," said Morgan, "and to even medal there, I just couldn't believe it."

After winning bronze in Tokyo, she thought she reached the highest level of her career.

"I was getting asked, 'Are you going to be going back to Paris?' And my answer was originally no, I've reached the pinnacle of my career," said Morgan.

Over the last 6 months, she started thinking about Paris 2024.

The bronze medalist announced on social media that she will be returning to England to compete in the English championships, with a goal of making it to this summer's Olympics.

"I feel like if I don't take this opportunity to just try, I am going to regret it," Morgan said. "I like to push to be the best that I can be. I like to kind of prove to myself that I can do things I didn't think I could do."

"Representing your country is the most amazing thing you can ever dream of," she added

Utah Head Coach Carly Dockendorf added: "I don't think we can fill those shoes for Amelie; she's a pretty special individual. We have been preparing some of our younger athletes to take that spot. We are just very excited for her."

Morgan will compete with the Red Rocks at UCLA on Monday, Feb. 19, before heading to the UK next week for the championships that begin in early March.