Utah Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 5 new inductees

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation has been around since 1967.

On Monday night, five influential Utahns were inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

MLS Cup Champion and Real Salt Lake legend Kyle Beckerman was also inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame class. The former captain told FOX 13 that he is so proud to have played the sport he loved for fans who supported him through his 21-year MLS career.

"It truly is an honor. I think as athletes we're like, 'What's next?' Tonight's a night to just kind of reflect and show the people how appreciative we are," said Beckerman.

He added: "Sometimes it feels like a different life. It's surreal — playing in the World Cup and feeling all the support from back here, they were playing through me with every touch I had on the ball and just feeling those people riding with me. That's what it was all about."

Former Olympian and Weber State Wildcat Lindsey Anderson is a champion runner and successful coach. She's a member of the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame and competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the steeplechase.

"I am excited, very honored. It's a great class to be inducted with," said Anderson, "Weber State is home for me; it's where my story started, and I'm excited to be back."

Plus, legendary Utah State basketball coach and athletic director Rod Tueller was inducted. As a kid from Utah, it means the world to him.

"For a young boy that grew up in the state of Utah that idolized many heroes that are in the board and to coach over 35 years," said Tueller. "I never left the state of Utah, so that makes me a hardcore fan and participant. It's a capping of a great career."

The other two inductees include Kevin P. Gates, a proud Kearns High Alum who built a baseball field. His impact stretches far beyond Kearns, showcasing players from around the state and country who spent the summer playing for the Utah Marshalls and Utah Bucks.

Plus, Robert Craig Poole, who coached 14 NCAA individual champions, accounting for 18 titles during his 30-year BYU tenure.

You can read more about the inductees at utahsportshalloffame.org.