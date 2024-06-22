Utah State Athletics introduces largest fundraising campaign in university history

LOGAN, Utah — On Friday, the Utah State University Athletics Department announced a $125 million "Reach and Rise" fundraising campaign. This is the school's largest and most ambitious fundraising effort and its first-ever comprehensive campaign.

"Our student-athletes deserve more. It's all about the student-athlete experience," said Diana Sabau, USU's director of athletics. "We're behind — we compete at such a high level in the Mountain West Conference, but our resources don't reflect that. We're creating legacies and memories; we need to dig deep and give back to our student-athletes."

The campaign aims to raise $125 million over the next 5 years for Aggie Athletics, with a goal of positioning more than 400 student-athletes and 16 varsity programs for success in the modern age. Sabau told FOX 13 that she launched a quiet phase earlier this year, and two donors have pledged two $ 10 million gifts.

"I think what Diana has showed her leadership, her vision for our athletic department. We are all very connected and she knows what it takes," said USU men's basketball Head Coach Jarrod Calhoun.

"I can speak for every student-athlete: it's empowering," said Utah State starting quarterback Spencer Petras. "We all know that every single dollar that gets donated is going to help us achieve our goals and play our best, every dollar will help us win games and be the best players we can be."

The campaign consists of three pillars: redefining the student-athlete experience by providing tools beyond their athletic careers; raising the standard of excellence with a renewed commitment to increase funding for recruiting and retaining athletes and staff along with facility enhancements; and changing lives through education by funding scholarships.

