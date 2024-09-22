Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Utah State falls to Temple in Philadelphia, 45-29

Utah State vs. Temple.png
Utah State University Athletics
Utah State vs. Temple.png
Posted

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Utah State fell short in Saturday's away game against Temple, dropping to a 1-3 record in the season so far.

Evan Simon's 91-yard scoring pass to Dante Wright with four minutes left in the third quarter gave Temple the lead for good and the Owls beat Utah State 45-29.

Simon's scoring play to Wright gave Temple (1-3) a 24-21 lead and helped ignite a three-touchdown Owls fourth quarter. Simon threw a 16-yard score to Daniel Evert with 11:57 left. Later, he tossed a 2-yarder to Peter Clarke with 6:02 left before running it from the 1 for the game's last score with 3:22 remaining.

Simon threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 49 yards on 11 carries and the touchdown.

Spencer Petras threw for 293 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (1-3).

Herschel Turner ran it in from the 4 to start the second quarter for a 7-0 Utah State lead. Three minutes later, Petras threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jalen Royals for a two-score lead. Temple countered when Simon threw a 32-yard score to Antonio Jones with 7:50 before halftime. With 1:10 remaining before halftime, Simon threw a 17-yard touchdown to Antwain Littleton to tie it.

Less than a minute later, Utah State went back up when Rahsul Faison ran it in from 20 yards out. Temple then reduced the deficit to 21-17 when Maddux Trujillo kicked a 64-yard field goal as time expired before intermission.

The kick is the longest made field goal at the top level of college football since 2008 when UTEP’s Jose Martinez hit a 64-yard field goal. It’s also the longest kick in the history of Lincoln Financial Field in either a college football or NFL game. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott held the previous record with a 61-yard field goal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere