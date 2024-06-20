Utah will host world championships for bobsleigh and skeleton in 2029

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time, Utah will host the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Championship, happening in 2029.

The event will take place at Utah's Olympic Park in Park City in 2029.

Even though this is the first time the world championships have been held in Utah, Olympic Park is not new to hosting IBSF competitions.

In 2022, the IBSF Bobsled and Skeleton World Cup was held in Park City. In total, Utah has hosted 15 IBSF World Cups, six IBSF North America's Cups and one IBSF Junior World Championship, leaders stated.

Still, the news is exciting as Utah will once again be under the spotlight in the world of winter sports.

Leaders say the event will be a great way to usher in the 2034 Winter Olympics that have been proposed in Utah.

"The 2029 World Championships are an excellent stepping stone for Utah and the anticipated 2034 Olympic Winter Games just five years later,” said SLC-UT 2034 President and CEO Fraser Bullock in a release. “It’s yet another example of our living legacy with modern, proven venues to welcome the best athletes in the world.”

In their bid for the event, leaders emphasized Park City's "proud tradition of innovation and excellence in hosting international winter sporting events, recent modernization of both track refrigeration systems and timing systems, and future planned track improvements."

Before coming to Park City, the World Championships will be hosted in Norway in 2027 and Switzerland in 2028.