Utah woman writes her name Tongan soccer history

SANDY, Utah — A Utah native is making history as she became Tonga's first female professional soccer player one month ago.

Laveni Vaka and her twin sister, Daviana, grew up playing soccer together and fell in love with the sport. After playing prep at Juan Diego, the two sisters went on to play for the BYU Cougars.

Laveni learned a lot about the game while at BYU, "I have played every single role, a bench player, injured player, starter, supporter. That's where I grew the most, just strengthening my mindset. Whatever role I'm in, I can be the best at the role," she said.

She now has a chance to be the best in the NWSL's newest expansion club, Bay FC as she was picked second to last in the 2024 NWSL Draft. Though it was a late selection, it was still a happy ending in her book.

"I was fully prepared to not hear my name, but once they called my name, it was just tears," Vaka remembered. "It's a testament to patience, discipline and hard work. My whole family was like, this is how it's supposed to be, kind of a fairytale ending."

When her name was called, Laveni Vaka became Tonga's first female professional soccer player.

"It honestly hasn't hit me yet," she explained. "I just feel humbled and grateful to be that person. I hope to inspire other Polynesian and Tongan girls to play soccer and hopefully follow in my footsteps."

Laveni returns home to the Beehive State when Bay FC takes on the Utah Royals on Friday, August 23, 2024.