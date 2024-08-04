Utahn representing Team USA in fencing at 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A talented opera singer who served in the military will now represent the United States in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in France later this month.

On Saturday, Garrett Schoonover could be seen at Wasatch Fencing in Kaysville working on his craft of fencing.

Schoonover showed FOX 13 News three disciplines of modern fencing: the foil, the épée, and the sabre — all from the seat of his chair.

"It was actually a work friend who had found the sport a couple of months before me and he said, 'You were in the military, you already know how to fight,'" said Schoonover.

Schoonover's life took a different turn on June 2, 2017.

In the military and school at the time in California, he was on his way to a dress rehearsal for an opera he was participating in. That's when he got cut off by another vehicle while riding his motorcycle, which caused a four-vehicle accident.

"I was awake through all of it, and fortunately was wearing a belt, so I was able to tourniquet my leg, waiting for paramedics to show up," said Schoonover. "And nothing else was injured; it was just my leg."

He said four months of limb salvage operations couldn't save his leg.

"It's right above my knee, so I still have most of my femur left," said Schoonover.

A few years later, he took a job in Salt Lake City.

In 2021, Schoonover took up the sport of fencing. He admits his first practice wasn't too successful.

"I've gone back and watched that video and it's pretty entertaining to see the progress from 2.5 years ago to now because I was sitting funky. I was reacting really weird," he said.

He latched on to the sport quickly.

"I went to my first national event two months after my first practice and I brought home two medals. After that, I three months later went to our national championship and swept bronze," said Schoonover.

From there, the success just kept coming.

"Less than a year after my first practice, we had our America's Zonal Championship in Sao Paulo," said Schoonover. "I came away with a silver in foil at that event, and several team medals as well."

He says he was fully committed to attending as many World Cups as he could get to. His goal was to make a place on the team that would ultimately participate in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Last month, he described getting the phone call, saying he made Team USA.

"I muted it and I'm like, flailing in the car, people next to me in the lanes are like, 'What is this guy's problem?' I kept the windows shut because I'm pretty sure I was loud, but it was a lot of fun," said Schoonover.

He says there will be two categories represented at the games. Category A, which Schoonover is in, is purely for participants with a disability below the waist.

As for how he expects to finish during the summer games, Schoonover isn't putting too much thought into it.

"It being my first go around. I'm just planning on going and having fun," he said.

Schoonover, who works with amputees like himself, says his goal is to try and empower his patients to take back control of their lives.

"I tell people: 'Your body is your interface with the world, so when that changes how you interface with the world is going to change, there's nothing you can do to stop that, but there is a path forward,'" he said.

Schoonover will be leaving for Paris in three weeks, with the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games taking place on Aug. 28.

He says a lot of family will be making the trip to cheer him on.

There is a GoFundMe campaign to help with Schoonover's costs.