Utahn Zac Blair is ready to play in his third U.S. Open this week

OGDEN, Utah — Ten years ago, Ogden native Zac Blair played in his first U.S. Open at the Pinehurst No. 2 golf course. He finished tied for 40th as a 23-year-old.

The U.S Open is back at Pinehurst this year, and so is the former BYU standout after he won medalist honors last week at the U.S. Open final qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.

"I think it's one of my favorite golf courses, for sure," Blair said after his practice round on Monday. "Getting to play it in a major, in the U.S Open, is even cooler. It's the pinnacle of golf. One of the four majors, the national open. It's kind of what you dream of as a kid, so I'm hoping for a good week."

Blair and Tony Finau are representing Utah this week at the U.S. Open. It's something Blair takes great pride in.

"Yeah, absolutely," said Blair. "I am actually going out and playing a few holes with him tomorrow, so I'm excited for both of us, and hopefully we go out and play well."

Blair is currently 135th in the FedEx Cup standings after two good results in his last five starts. He finished tied for 4th, with fellow BYU golfer Patrick Fishburn, at the team event in New Orleans, and then he finished tied for 24th at the Canadian Open two weeks ago.

"I've been playing good, honestly, all year," said Blair. "It seems like I've fallen asleep for an hour or two, or having a bad day that is kind of killing the week, but if I can clean that stuff up and sharpen the game a little bit and have four good rounds, I feel like I'm playing as good as I ever have. I've just got to find to keep battling and just wait for it to happen."

